Krafton India recently announced the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with new features and updates. To mark the return, the game publisher will conduct a four-day e-sports eventfrom June 4.

Daily time limit

The latest version of BGMI comes with a daily time limit. Players below the age of 18 will be limited to three hours of game play, and the rest will have six hours. In addition, parental verification and a daily limit for minors will also be included.

The all new Nusa map

The new version also has a new map called Nusa. The Nusa map has a resort island located in a tropical zone, and players will be able to regain their energy in a swimming pool.

Nusa features enhanced mechanisms like Ziplines, which will help players move quickly across the island, and elevators that can be installed in hotel buildings in ‘New City’. The map also has zorb balls, a swimming pool, combustible buildings, and destructible jars. It also includes Super Recall, where players who die within a certain time can be recalled to the battlefield carrying a random weapon by any of their surviving teammates, while playing the duo or squad mode. In solo mode, players can re-enter automatically.

A Tactical Crossbow has also been introduced to help players restore the zipline by using a loop and by putting certain houses on fire with fire arrows. Players can also shoot more accurately at mid- and close-range, and fire shotgun bullets in peek-and-fire mode. The mode changes to the single shot when players scope-in.

The BGMI update introduces a new two-seater off-road ATV.

In-game events

The re-introduced BGMI version comes with a new seven-day login event, which provides a permanent purple-grade underworld guardian set. In addition, a 15-day progressive event offers permanent pink-grade Badlands Punk outfits, and a 10-day progressive event offers users a permanent pink-grade sandstorm set.

Rewards and powers

BGMI update will also offer different rewards, including season sunglasses, parachute, mask, cover, pink-level full-set resources, and many more, according to reports.

Esports Event

Tag-lined ‘RejoicetheComeback’, the BGMI return celebration will feature 64 powerful teams. Online streamers such as Mortal, Dynamo, Sensei, Payal and Nova are amongst the rest. The event will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel Battlegrounds Mobile India. The event is scheduled from June 1 to June 4.