Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced the opening of its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Visakhapatnam to offer software as a service for various applications in the domains of both defence and non-defence.

The newly inaugurated centre will be an extension of BEL’s software Strategic Business Unit (SBU) at the Bengaluru complex.

The software division of BEL has implemented several projects of national importance in the fields of defence, aerospace, e-governance, homeland security, and more, over the last many decades, the company said in a statement.

The Visakhapatnam centre will enable BEL to offer value-added software services during the entire life cycle of various naval platforms, take up software-intensive joint development projects with DRDO, and offer software solutions for smart cities and homeland security requirements, said BEL.

Further, the new centre will host around 150 engineers.