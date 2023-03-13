Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), a collaboration of leading Web3 technology companies, has appointed Dilip Chenoy as its first Chairman, the company said in a release.

Chenoy has extensive experience in leading domestic industry bodies and is a veteran in the policy domain and instrumental in promoting skill development.

He was formerly the Secretary-General for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), MD and CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Director General Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“BWA, which is a collaboration between leading and like-minded entities in the Web3 and digital assets sector, has uniquely positioned itself to catalyse the growth and development of the ecosystem,” Chenoy said.

Bharat Web3 Association aims to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies to accelerate growth and transformation in India through collaboration between the regulatory bodies and the industry for creating awareness about the new age technology and the emerging asset class.