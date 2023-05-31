Birlasoft has rolled out bCloud+, an end‐to‐end solution to help organisations migrate on‐premises Oracle JD Edwards data to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Birlasoft’s bCloud+ services offering architecture has been engineered for minimal business disruption and ongoing maintenance of the JD Edwards instance. It also considers real production needs, such as 24x7 support, network configuration, High Availability (HA), and Disaster Recovery (DR).

The bCloud+ services provide a flat fee pricing structure, leading to reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). It also provides dependable cloud infrastructure and value‐added services, such as yearly tools upgrades, advanced monitoring, and system assessments by computer numerically controlled (CNC) specialists. In addition, it includes OCI Base Database Service and an optional upgrade to Oracle Autonomous Database.

“Enterprise customers are embracing digital transformation and cloud adoption of their applications with ERP at the core of their ever‐expanding business needs,” said Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft. Adding, “The bCloud+ services enable enterprises to reimagine their business with fully managed JD Edwards migration on OCI”.

Birlasoft Limited is a domain, enterprise, and digital technology consulting company based in India. The company is located on 6 continents.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to the cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. Oracle Corporation supplies software for enterprise information management. The Company offers databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications.