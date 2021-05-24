Birlasoft witnesses jump in new mid-sized deals

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
With key services markets including the US and Europe opening up post Covid-induced lockdowns, Birlasoft , the IT arm of CK Birla Group, is witnessing a rise in new deals — mostly mid-sized ones in the range of $5- 10 million.
Apart from existing clients renewing contracts at higher values (with more add-on requirements), the company has also bagged annuity-based long-term deals from new clients in these markets. Most of the deals are for an average of two-three years.
The US and European markets together account from over 85 per cent of its turnover.
The Pune-based IT services company saw a 32.7 per cent jump in deals in FY21 at $888 million; while in FY22, the deal pipeline is to the tune of $1.2 billion. In the first quarter of FY22 (April to June), its contract pipeline is expected to be “closer to $200 million”.
Manufacturing and life sciences continue to be the primary revenue churners, accounting for 65 per cent of the topline; while BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and energy and utilities account for the remaining 35 per cent.
Revenues for the fiscal stood at $480 million (₹3,356 crore) while profit after tax was at $ 43.4 million (₹321 crore ). According to Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and MD, Birlasoft, post reopening of US and Europe markets, there is an increase in demand. Companies are “treading cautiously” as they break down large contracts into smaller ones and of shorter durations.
For instance, a $40-million project of one year, previously executed by one IT service company could now be done in a phase-wise manner by two services companies, or by breaking it down into smaller durations of six months.
Birlasoft has also pushed its cross selling strategy as new contracts and higher value renewals from existing clients come in.
The company restructured its sales strategy, setting up new channel sales unit to push Platforms as a service (PaaS) business. It entered into partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce.com, Google and others.
The PaaS refers to development and deployment of enterprise solutions in the Cloud. Companies buy the resources from a cloud service producer on a pay-as-you-go basis.
“While deals and renewals market in the USA and Europe is up since clients are not putting all eggs in one basket. Long term contracts are now down to three years instead of five; large projects are truncated into multiple smaller ones and with multiple service companies executing them so that disruptions (including Covid-induced delays) are less, and so on. For us, we have been able to cross sell to our existing clients because of which renewal sizes are up; while truncating of larger contracts into smaller ones have helped us bag some new deals,” he told BusinessLine.
According to Kapoor, the objective is to grow in European markets, which should “account for 15 per cent” Birlasoft’s topline in the next “three to four quarters”. There is headroom for growth and “acquisitions are also on the cards”. European operations came into focus two years back, after which the pandemic led to a slowdown.
“We have initiated discussions. A right fit company would be of the size of $100 million. Since it's one acquisition we are looking at, it may take time to happen. Maybe a year or two keeping in line with the target of European operations accounting for 20 per cent of our revenues over the next 18 months,” he said.
Birlasoft, currently has a cash in bank of $153 million (₹1,119 crore), is debt free. So raising funds, if required, will not be an issue, says Kapoor.
In India, the focus is on digital transformation projects (apart from annuity based contracts) as more companies adopt digitization. Moreover, the BFSI segment is now witnessing traction, with new contracts happening, after some pandemic-led slowdown.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...