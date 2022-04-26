Blockchain tech firm TRST01 launches carbon offset NFT

TRST01 (TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Pvt. Limited), a blockchain solutions company, has launched the carbon offset non-fungible token (NFT) Bhu, commemorating Earth Day.

The country’s first carbon offset non-fungible token is launched on OpenSea marketplace.

“Bhu represents1,000 kg of carbon sequestration or one carbon credit, which is a real-world tradable asset,” Prabir Mishra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TRST01, said.

“Bhu NFT aims to address an important pain point of the carbon offset business through the use of Blockchain technology,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Previously, carbon offset was only used by the industry players who wanted to offset their carbon emissions. He said that people can buy and sell carbon credits through this non-fungible token.