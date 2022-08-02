Brightcom board meet on August 13

The board of directors of Brightcom Group Ltd, a digital marketing solutions company, will meet on August 13, 2022, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Published on
August 02, 2022
