hamburger

Info-tech

Brightcom board meet on August 13

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Aug 02, 2022

The board of directors of Brightcom Group Ltd, a digital marketing solutions company, will meet on August 13, 2022, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Published on August 02, 2022
Brightcom Group Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you