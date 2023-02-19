Leading broadcasters and key Multi-System Operators are at loggerheads over the implementation of fresh distribution agreements. Disney-Star, Sony, and Zee switched off signals of their channels to leading distributors, such as Hathway Digital and DEN Networks, among others, on Saturday. This was done as MSOs did not ink fresh distribution agreements with broadcasters after broadcasters decided to raise the prices of their channels under NTO 3.0 (New Tariff Order) notified by TRAI.

In a statement, Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation said,” Broadcasters had taken a price increase after 4 years post the release of new NTO guidelines by TRAI. Most DTH and cable operators, whose base adds up to 80 per cent of India’s PayTV customers, have already started implementing the new prices and they’ve had to increase consumer prices by approx 5 per cent after 4 years. Some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, thus forcing broadcasters to disconnect their services after serving due notice.”

These broadcasters had sent out notices to MSOs asking them to sign Reference Interconnect Offers (RIOs) in accordance with NTO 3.0 as the new pricing came into effect on February 1.

In a statement released on Saturday night, All India Digital Cable Federation said these MSOs have not executed revised agreements as a mark of protest against the unreasonable pricing by broadcasters.

Manoj Chhangani, Secretary General, AIDCF in a statement said, “After giving a mere 48 hour notice to the platforms and inspite of the matter being sub-judice in various courts and some of the platforms requesting broadcasters not to disconnect their channels in light of such proceedings, the broadcasters, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee, have gone ahead and disconnected their channels on the cable TV platforms of the members of AIDCF.”

AIDCF claimed that the proposed increase in prices by broadcasters would be exorbitant. “This steep increase is being fought by AIDCF in court along with a legal effort to get the channels restored at the prevailing prices for the benefit of the consumers,” the industry body said.