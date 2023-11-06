Broadridge India, a financial services company, has signed an agreement with DLabs Incubator Association (DLabs) at the Indian School of Business (ISB) to launch a global accelerator programme for start-ups working in the artificial intelligence, blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi) space.

The programme aims at supporting and nurturing innovations in AI, blockchain and DeFi space by offering comprehensive support, including mentorship, capacity building, and networking opportunities.

“The aim is to empower startups working in DeFi to thrive and attract the attention of relevant stakeholders and investors globally,” a Broadridge statement said here on Monday.

The nine-week-long programme will offer networking opportunities along with fundraising support to the shortlisted startups.

The two organisations have asked startups working in the relevant areas to apply for the programme before November 30, 2023.

“We aim to collaboratively develop products that will fuel path-breaking digital transformation within the fintech industry,” Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge India, said.