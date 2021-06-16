BrowserStack becomes the highest valued SaaS unicorn from India

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) start-up BrowserStack on Wednesday announced that it has raised $200 million in a Series B round led by Mary Meeker’s BOND, which is known for its investments in technology giants such as Facebook, Pinterest, Airbnb, Spotify, JD.com, and Instacart to name a few. The round also saw participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel.

With this round, this Mumbai- and San Francisco-based firm was valued at $4 billion, making it the newest entrant among India’s unicorns. The start-up plans to utilise the fresh capital for strategic acquisitions, expansion of its product offerings, and scaling.

“We are going to double-down on solving new developer problems in the space of DevOps testing. Our recent acquisition of Percy, a visual testing platform, was just the start. We will accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market through acquisitions and investment in our Product and Engineering teams. We want to achieve our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet,” Ritesh Arora, co-founder, and CEO of BrowserStack, said in a blog post.

Founded in 2011, by Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, Browserstack is a software and mobile app testing on cloud platform with over 50,000 customers and four million plus developer sign ups. Its clientele includes Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesco, IKEA, Spotify, Expedia, and Trivago; and many more Fortune 500 companies.

Within the past three years, the start-up expanded its employee base to over 750 across seven countries and added ten new data centers worldwide, taking the total number of data centers to 15.

Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder, and CTO of BrowserStack said: “Our global footprint of 15 data centers allows us to serve every developer from a location as close as possible to them. This reduces latency, which saves developers time, and helps them release fast. We will continue to invest in our platform to ensure every developer has an amazing experience.”

Jay Simons, General Partner at BOND said, “As software continues to rewire everything, the bar on speed and quality continues to rise, and testing software across the expanding number of browsers and devices is a huge and expensive challenge for development teams to manage on their own.”

“BrowserStack makes this simple and cost-effective, giving developers instant access to the widest range of browser and device configurations to test their applications. This product is an absolute boon for today’s web and app developers,” Simons added.