BSNL plans to extend validity of 4G tender for telecom equipment to May 25

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is exploring the possibility of extending the validity of its 4G tender for telecom equipment, which has raked up a controversy, to May 25.
The tender floated on March 23 had a month’s validity, and one reason for the extension is the lacklustre response. More importantly, more time is required for bidders as the tender is now being scrutinised by the Ministry of Commerce, following allegations that it favours multinational companies, a source close to the development told BusinessLine.
However, certain reports stated that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to put on hold the tender. A final decision on this is not yet taken, the source added.
Earlier in April, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had pulled up BSNL for the terms and conditions in the tender, which the domestic manufacturers alleged disqualified them from making bids.
Further, they had also accused BSNL of favouring global players with restrictive conditions. The contract, valued at about Rs 9,000 crore, included upgradation of 50,000 sites across the country to offer high-speed Internet services. This project is crucial as BSNL is already four years behind private telecom companies such as Reliance Jio Infocom and Bharti Airtel in launching 4G services.
Separately, All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) has sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to ensure that the authorities examine the issue in a time-bound manner and allow it to go ahead with the 4G tendering process.
AUAB said the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), an industry body, has complained to the Department of Commerce that the tendering process has flouted the Government of India’s Make in India policy and was heavily in favour of multinational companies.
“To our knowledge, none of the Indian suppliers manufacture 4G equipment. In the name of Make in India, they are trying to stop the tender, which is a lifeline for BSNL,” the AUAB letter, a copy of which was reviewed by BusinessLine, said.
The umbrella organisation of BSNL trade unions and associations said it suspected some operators to benefit from stopping the tender.
All the private operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea procure their 4G equipment from multinational firms such as Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE, Huaweii and Samsung.
When BSNL’s competitors are procuring 4G equipment from experienced vendors with proven technology, why should BSNL alone be compelled to procure sub-standard equipment, it asked.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...