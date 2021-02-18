BYJU’s set to acquire Scholr for about ₹18 cr

Online education start-up BYJU’s is set to acquire Mumbai-based edtech firm Scholr for about ₹18 crore. According to industry sources, the deal is finalised and could be made official soon.

Scholr is an AI-enabled online education company founded by IIT, IIM, ISB and BITS-Pilani alumni. In less than one year of inception, the Scholr app is claimed to have been downloaded by more than 1 lakh students who have asked more than 10 lakh questions. It provides instant step-by-step solutions to any question submitted on the app in the form of a simple photo.

The acquisition is said to be part of BYJU’s strategy to scale up its presence into multiple areas related to education.

Last August, it had acquired WhiteHat Jr for $300 million. It is also believed to be in talks to acquire Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion to get into the brick-and-mortar test preparation space. Talks are also reportedly on to acquire tech firm Toppr for $150 million.