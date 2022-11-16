Thiruvananthapuram- and Florida-based cloud dental software startup CareStack has launched a new office at the KINFRA IT&ITES SEZ here . Founded in 2015, the company offers cloud-based software solution for dental practices to simplify operations, elevate patient relationships, improve staff productivity, a spokesperson said.

The new office will be home to the CareRevenue brand, which provides IT-enabled services to dental practices in the US. Designed by Noster, the 300-seat facility includes a game zone and a cafeteria, the spokesperson added..

The company has a 250-seat facility each at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, and Infopark, Kochi, apart from a 50-seat facility in Bengaluru. It plans to double its current headcount of 600 by the end of 2023.

Abhilash Krishna, CEO, said the company looks to recruit skilled technology and healthcare professionals. “We are making steady progress in our mission to elevate the entire dental community globally to the next level. Our customer traction to date demonstrates that the industry is ready for digital transformation. We will continue to invest in our people, products, and customers.”

CareStack recently announced a strategic equity investment deal with the Straumann Group, a leading global manufacturer of dental implants and devices. It entered into a partnership with it to accelerate growth and global service offerings. It plans to digitise 10,000 dental clinics in the next five years, the spokesperson said. It serves more than 1,000 dental clinics across the US.