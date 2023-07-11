A front-runner in the cellular IoT landscape, Cavli Wireless has successfully concluded its Series A funding round, securing $10 million from global investors. The funding round was led by Chiratae Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures along with participation by a major US technology conglomerate.

Cavli is planning the establishment of a Customer Experience Centre to facilitate collaborative ‘Smart Products’ development between its customers and the Cavli engineering team. This initiative, alongside Cavli’s vigorous expansion plan aiming to boost its India operations to over 200 members across technical and business roles, underscores the company’s commitment to nurturing India’s tech talent.

Such proactive steps pave the way for a robust future for IoT and semiconductors in the country, as Cavli’s customers and their engineering teams co-create with Cavli’s own team, enhancing product innovation and talent development.

Specializing in the design and production of cellular modules equipped with integrated eSIM and global connectivity, Cavli Wireless is a leader in both 4G and 5G technologies.

Company founders John Mathew, Ajit Thomas, Tarun Thomas George, and Akhil A Zeeb, have pursued a clear and compelling mission to render IoT enablement simple, seamless, and globally accessible. Since then, Cavli has expanded globally, spanning four continents, providing IoT solutions to creators in over 30 countries like the US, India, Spain, Vietnam, the UK, France, Italy, Turkey, and Germany.

With this funding, Cavli Wireless plans to expand its market reach and enhance product capabilities. It is expected to accelerate talent acquisition plans for the global R&D and engineering centre for Cavli Wireless, currently set up at Infopark, Kochi.

They also plan on global business expansion, with business development positions being filled across EMEA & Americas. Additionally, Cavli’s current manufacturing base in India will see a capacity addition with the installation of new and improved automated calibration and high-speed firmware flashing lines.

“This Series A will help us to strengthen our position in the global IoT market by expanding our product portfolio, enhancing R&D capabilities, and growing our international presence. We plan to invest in cutting-edge technologies, to address the automotive and industrial sectors globally. With our platform solution, Cavli Hubble tightly integrated with our hardware portfolio, we are pretty confident that Silicon to Cloud integration in its true sense is now a reality,” said John Mathew, CEO of Cavli Wireless.

This investment comes when the global IoT market is experiencing rapid growth, with the number of connected devices projected to surpass 30 billion by 2025.