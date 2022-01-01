Info-tech

Centre sets up task groups on 6G

S Ronendra Singh New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2022

The task groups will work to address the needs of the economy and in meeting challenges

With 5G technology getting deployed this year, the government is preparing itself for the next generation – 6G and has constituted six task forces also that include various academia from across the country.

In an office memorandum dated December 30, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that for a developing economy like India with a large population and significant opportunities, it is vital to identify 6G technologies that are likely to make a major impact in addressing the needs of the economy and in meeting challenges, in an affordable manner.

The new task groups are headed by Bhaskar Ramamurthy, director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras; Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-Kanpur; Bharadwaj Amrutur, director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore; Kiran Kumar Kuchi, director, IIT-Hyderabad on multi-platform for next generation networks, spectrum policy, multi-disciplinary innovative solutions, and devices respectively.

“Multi-disciplinary solutions will be systems and use-case applications that will leverage currently defined 5G and evolve to 6G as next generation communications technology intended to be used by various vertical industries beyond the usage by currently operating telecom service providers,” the DoT said in the memorandum.

With a strong emphasis on technology commercialisation, the work will encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, pre-standardisation and market readiness, it said.

“These technologies will include but go beyond wireless and optical communications and extend to sensors, robots, actuators, and even real-time virtual collaborative activity,” it added.

Published on January 01, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

telecommunication service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like