Cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has opened a 42,700 sq ft, 350-seater office in Bengaluru, making it the company’s second largest globally after its headquarters in Tel Aviv (Israel).

“It houses a customer experience centre and AI demo zones, serving as interactive platforms where customers can explore and test our security solutions tailored to their unique industry requirements,” a Check Point executive said.

The office will deliver services across India.

“The opening of our new office marks a pivotal moment for Check Point Software in India as this office will serve as a hub for innovation, supporting our mission to secure India’s digital future and addressing the increasing demand for robust cyber security solutions,” Sundar Balasubramanian, India and SAARC Managing Director, Check Point Software Software Technologies, said.

