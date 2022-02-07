hamburger

Cigniti gets new CRO, CMO

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Feb 07, 2022

Vinay Rawat and Sairam Vedam get appointed

Cigniti Technologies, a software quality engineering and testing services company, has appointed Vinay Rawat as Chief Revenue Officer and Sairam Vedam as Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Prior to the appointment, Vinay had worked in Wipro as the Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Network Equipment and Consumer Electronics BU).

Sairam had worked as the CMO for Innominds and Kore.AI. He also worked with Pramati, Apere, CA Technologies and HCL Technologies, a Cigniti statement said.

