Networking technology provider, Cisco, has invested in a dedicated India Webex infrastructure and necessary regulatory licenses to accelerate Webex adoption across the country.

The India Webex infrastructure includes a dedicated data centre and is backed by Cisco Secure products and solutions to ensure best-in-class data privacy and security.

Best-in-class infrastructure

The data centre will offer a host of services to customers and allow Cisco to sustain continued growth, facilitate user experience, and deliver industry-leading security and management across the Webex Suite.

In addition, local dedicated Webex infrastructure will lower operating costs, increase technical efficiencies, and enable Cisco to provide India-specific pricing for customers. Furthermore, the data centre will allow Cisco to partner with more start-ups, customers, partners, and service providers in India and bring new innovations to market faster, said the company.

Changing workspaces

Dave West, President, Cisco APJC said, “Our goal is to create a more inclusive work experience for the three-fold growth expected in the number of digital workers in India by 2030. With hundreds of millions of monthly participants, Webex is one of the few platforms with the global scale to drive this transformation, and the new data centre is the latest in a series of investments Cisco has made to support the accelerating shift to hybrid work in India.”

Cisco says that the development comes in response to the massive and permanent shift towards hybrid work models. Cisco has seen a subsequent rise in preference for hybrid work across sectors, with Webex in India consistently recording the second-highest usage after the U.S. since March 2020, it said.