Cisco’s Duo opens first data centre in India

Cisco-owned cloud-based secure access provider Duo, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its first data centre in India to help customers strengthen their cyber defences and meet data localisation requirements.

This is the latest in Cisco’s investments to build future-ready, data-compliant security infrastructure in India, according to the company.

The launch of the data centre in Mumbai is a part of Duo’s global expansion strategy, enabling functionality from Duo’s zero-trust platform, involving multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), VPN-less remote access, device trust, passwordless (in public preview), and adaptive risk-based policies, it said.

Augmenting security capabilities

“As Indian organisations ramp up their security, they must focus on building a robust cloud-based, automated architecture to facilitate remote management of highly distributed users, applications, and networks. At Cisco, as we catalyse our transition to delivering a majority of our portfolio as a service, we are bringing Duo to more customers to help them not only prevent and respond to breaches but also be certain that their data is held securely within the region,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.

She added, “The new data centre doubles down on our continued commitment to India and will augment Cisco’s security capabilities to support the rising legion of hybrid businesses across the nation.”

The India data centre is a part of a global network spread across APAC, Europe, and the US. These investments position Duo for long-term success and ensure a consistent and elevated experience regardless of customers’ locations.