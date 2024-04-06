Personal computer manufacturer HP is trying to consolidate its number one position in gaming PCs by launching two new categories of laptops. It has introduced two Artificial Intelligence-enhanced laptops designed for gamers and content creators in India.

The newly launched laptops are Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14, both equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors to help with high-end gaming and creation experience for users, said T Ganesh, Category Manager, Consumer PC, HP India.

India’s PC market reached 14.8 million units in 2023, of which HP had the highest share of around 32 per cent share. It was the same in the PC gaming category, he told newspersons without giving any data. “We will keep improving our share with the new categories helping us,” he said.

Omen Transcend 14 is the first AI-enhanced Omen laptop by HP. It has AI-enhancements for better gaming experience. Crafted for gamers who indulge in both playing and creating content, the Omen Transcend 14 comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, that powers AI features for accelerated gameplay experience and enhanced graphics.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of ₹1,74,999 in two colours — Ceramic White and Shadow Black, he added.

Processor

Ganesh said these devices are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors to facilitate high-end creation experience with apps such as Adobe Photoshop. The laptops also come with a Neural Processing Unit that helps with battery optimisation by 65 per cent for uninterrupted creativity and productivity.

The new Envy x360 14 is HP’s first laptop with a Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard to enable generative AI features such as assisted search, content generation and more, he said. The HP Envy x360 14 is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of ₹99,999 in two colours — Meteor Silver and Atmospheric Blue, said Ganesh.