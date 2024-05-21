Coforge Limited, a digital services and solutions provider, is collaborating with Microsoft to establish the Coforge Copilot Innovation Hub. As a part of this Hub, the company announced the availability of two new copilots: Underwriter Copilot for insurance carriers and Advisor Copilot for financial services organizations.

Coforge claims that usage of Underwriter Copilot will lead to an increase in the productivity and efficiency of insurance carriers by 30-35 per cent, while usage of Advisor Copilot will lead to an increase in the productivity of financial advisors and asset managers by more than 30 per cent. These copilots are said to use Microsoft’s generative AI products and technologies to enhance productivity by automating manual tasks, improve decision-making by making recommendations based on enterprise data, and improve operational efficiency by streamlining and optimizing business processes.

The Hub is said to focus on developing industry specific generative AI solutions and will work closely with Microsoft to integrate these solutions with Microsoft’s generative AI products and technologies, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Power Platform, and Microsoft Copilot.

“Coforge is taking advantage of its deep industry strengths and customer partnerships in building industry specific generative AI solutions on the Microsoft platform to drive transformation and enhance productivity,” said Sudhir Singh, Executive Director & CEO of Coforge. “This collaboration with Microsoft will further accelerate our efforts to deliver industry leading generative AI solutions to our customers. We are today introducing two new copilots: Underwriter Copilot for insurance carriers and Advisor Copilot for financial services organizations,” he further added.

“The Coforge Copilot Innovation Hub is a testament to our joint commitment to transform and scale organizational capabilities of financial services organizations worldwide. The use of generative AI has nearly doubled in the last six months, with 75% of people using AI at work, according to the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report. Together, Coforge and Microsoft are committed to leading the way in AI adoption, driving innovation, and unlocking business value for enterprises globally,” said David Smith, Vice President, WW Channel Sales, Microsoft.

(With inputs from BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)

