EaseMyTrip.com has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The ONDC initiative, launched by the Centre in 2021, aims to create an open, inclusive, and competitive digital commerce ecosystem. It lowers entry barriers for small businesses and promotes a level playing field in the e-commerce sector.

The LOI was signed at the ‘ONDC Startup Mahotsav,’ organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC and Startup India. The ONDC Startup Mahotsav, held on May 17, 2024, at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, marked a significant milestone in India’s digital commerce journey.

Also read: EaseMyTrip partners with Google Wallet

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “EaseMyTrip has been committed to enhancing the travel experience for our customers through innovation and excellent service. By joining the ONDC Network, we are taking a step towards supporting the digital transformation of commerce in India. This collaboration aligns with our vision of being a nation-first company, contributing to the growth and development of India’s digital economy.”

EaseMyTrip’s decision to join ONDC underscores its dedication to providing seamless, accessible, and efficient travel services, while contributing to the broader goal of democratising digital commerce in India. This partnership will enable EaseMyTrip reach a wider audience, including those who have been digitally excluded, ensuring that the benefits of digital commerce are shared across the nation, said the company.

Over 125 start-ups and over 20 unicorns, including EaseMyTrip, participated in the event. The ‘ONDC Startup Mahotsav’ brought together around 5,000 start-ups in hybrid mode, and featured panel discussions and a masterclass on enabling start-ups on ONDC.

T. Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said, “The ONDC Network was envisioned to revolutionise the digital landscape, especially empowering businesses and entrepreneurs across the country tap into the vast potential of online commerce. EaseMyTrip joining the Network strengthens our vision of harnessing the power of Open Network to drive inclusive progress and unlock new opportunity for all”.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit