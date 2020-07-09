Cognizant India chief Ramkumar Ramamoorthy resigns

In a surprise development Cognizant India's Chairman and Managing Director, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, has resigned effective July 17, within 10 months of taking over the post.

"Yes, I have resigned," Ramamoorthy told BusinessLine without giving any details.

A company spokesperson said Ramamoorthy would pursue other interests. The search is on for a replacement, he added.

During his 21-plus years with Cognizant, Ramamoorthy has played a leading role in developing many India-based portfolios, among them Marketing and Communications, Market Research and Intelligence, Public Affairs, and Knowledge Management.