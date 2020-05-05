Cognizant to acquire Collaborative Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire Collaborative Solutions, a privately-held US-based global consultancy specialising in Workday enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including regulatory clearance. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Collaborative Solutions has more than 1,000 employees worldwide, says a Cognizant press release.

The acquisition of Collaborative Solutions will add new finance and HR advisory and implementation services to Cognizant’s cloud offerings. Collaborative Solutions enables clients across financial services, healthcare, technology, government, education, and other organisations to transform their operations using enterprise cloud applications. Services include strategy development, organisational change management, and the deployment and management of finance, HR, planning, and higher education solutions, the release said.