Sinch, a customer communications cloud service provider, has opened an office in Kochi.

It targets major brands in Kerala across industries such as banking, insurance, financial services, retail, and media, among others. The products on offer include push messaging, WhatsApp business APIs, email-IVR solutions, chatbot services, and other communications platform as a service (CPaaS) product, along with customer support for the services.

Nitin Singhal, Managing Director at Sinch, said, “Southern India stands as a vital market for us due to its diverse consumer base and vibrant economy, which gives us an opportunity to thrive and establish a strong market presence. Strategically positioned in Kochi, this new location ensures a close proximity to our customers across Kerala. Our cutting-edge CPaaS technology will improve the customer experience and reduce technological hurdles of major businesses in the south. Sinch’s WhatsApp business solution empowers banks to engage with more than 90 per cent of their customers through mobile banking in South India, which provides a reliable and efficient way to connect with its customers.”

Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, ESAF Bank, Muthoot Finance, Muthoot Fincorp, Manappuram, Geojit Financials, Indel Money, Joy Alukkas, Lulu Group, MyG, Asianet Communications, and Malayala Manorama are some of the top brands for which Sinch will provide CPaaS services, he said.