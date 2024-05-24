Computacenter, a UK-based IT solutions provider, has inaugurated a new office in Bengaluru. The company plans to double its headcount in the next three years from 1,800 employees currently, said Mike Norris, CEO, Computacenter.

The facility represents a strategic expansion of Computacenter’s existing footprint in India, reflecting the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its target market customers. The new headquarters will play a crucial role in building scale and efficiency for the company, it said.

Mike Norris, CEO of Computacenter, told businessline, “It is a GCC for our business; we have our internal IT, HR, and finance back office functions. The center is important to deliver services to our customers across western Europe and the US. It will also cater to customers who want to get service in India.”

The company will continue to expand its presence in India over the coming years, leveraging India’s diverse and skilled talent pool to drive innovation, service excellence, and value for customers, he added. With the expansion, the CEO also noted that the India base serves about 60 customers and will go on to serve about 240 customers in the near future.

The new office, located at Bren Artimus, is a 3,300-seat facility that is stylish, energy-efficient, and state-of-the-art. This new facility expands presence in India and creates an inspiring environment for our team to support and innovate for our customers, said the company.

This strategic expansion will enhance Computacenter’s service offerings and operational efficiency to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Computacenter is a British multinational that provides computer services to public and private sector customers. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.