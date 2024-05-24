Job postings in the IT sector have risen by 41.5 per cent in Hyderabad and 24 per cent in Bangalore,indicating the inclination of these cities towards destinations for IT professionals, according to a report by Indeed, a matching and hiring platform.

Additionally, the number of people looking at job postings has increased. In Hyderabad, interest in jobs has gone up by 161 per cent, and in Bangalore, it has increased by 80 per cent .

Overall, there has been a decrease in IT job opportunities nationally, with job postings declining by 3.6 per cent. This indicates that tech companies are exercising prudence in their hiring practices due to uncertain global economic conditions.

“Software and IT positions seem to be highly sought after, not just by those currently working in the field but also by individuals looking for new career opportunities. Despite the layoffs, the appeal of IT jobs has risen. This strong interest in IT could also be due to the extensive skill specialization, training, and experience typically necessary for these roles,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

To stand out in this competitive job market, job seekers should focus on gaining key skills. The most in-demand skills are analysis, agile methodologies, APIs, JavaScript, and SQL. This information is based on job postings and clicks on Indeed’s platform between April 2023 and April 2024.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)