Dell XPS 17 laptop on sale in India from today

Dell XPS 17 laptops will be available for purchase in India starting today. The tech giant had launched its XPS 17 laptops earlier this year.

The XPS 17 will be available across Amazon India, Dell’s India website and select Dell Exclusive Stores from August 18, said a company announcement.

The laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. It is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

The 15-inch device comes with a four-sided InfinityEdge display. It comes with an optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution. It is equipped with Dell’s Eyesafe display technology that helps reduce harmful blue light

The XPS 17 is made from two pieces of machined aluminium. The enclosure is made through CNC (computer numerical control) machining process and is fitted with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Similar to the XPS 15, the XPS 17 features the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers.

“The XPS 17 is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification,” Dell said.

The XPS 17 9700 starts at ₹2,09,500 including GST.