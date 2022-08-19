India shipped 3.7 mn PCs in 2Q22, first time under four million in 4 quarters: IDC 

India’s traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations shipped over 3.7 million in the April-June 2022 quarter, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.8 per cent, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

The government segment was strong due to spillover orders from the previous quarter, but the other segments are slowing, with the channel inventory increasing. While the notebook category continued to be the volume driver with 2.6 million units, its growth rate reduced to 7.3 per cent YoY compared to over 30 per cent YoY on an average for the last three quarters. The desktop category, however, continued its strong run, shipping more than one million units for a second consecutive quarter.

“Online channels have been softening over the last few quarters. While high footfall in offline channels led to a positive quarter for consumers, the growth tapered as schools started to open, thereby leading to reduced remote learning demand,” said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

The demand for PCs was rather positive through April, but it slowed in the second half of the quarter, as the reopening of colleges got pushed to 3Q22. The enterprise segment grew by 14.9 per cent, much lower than the previous three quarters as order materialisation got delayed. Similarly, the SMB growth rate was lower than in the previous two quarters, and channel inventory increased considerably as demand tapered, the report said.

HP Inc. shipped over 1.15 million units and continued to lead the overall PC market with a share of 30.8 per cent in 2Q22. Dell Technologies continued to stay second behind HP with a market share of 21.6 per cent share with 15.2 per cent YoY growth in 2Q22.