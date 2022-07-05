Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 in India

Microsoft has launched its Surface Laptop Go 2 in India, which is available in multiple configurations for customers and businesses.

“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in a way each of us connects to people and experiences. The Windows PC became essential for work, school, play, and social connections. We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.

Features and pricing

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2, a 1.12 kg device, is packed with a Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, featuring a vibrant 3:2, 12.4 inches PixelSense touch display, an improved HD camera, and a dual Studio Mics, the company said.

For customers, devices with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants are priced at ₹73,999 and ₹80,999, correlatively. For businesses, Microsoft’s statement revealed devices with 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 16GB+256GB variants are priced ₹79,090, ₹85,590, ₹91,690, and ₹1,04,590, respectively.