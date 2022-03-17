Samsung introduces premium PC line-up in India, launches six new models of notebooks

Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship Premium PC line-up in India.

Samsung India earlier this week had announced it is re-entering the notebook/laptop market after a gap of eight years and is expecting a double-digit market share by the end of this year.

The company launched six new models of notebooks, including the Galaxy Book2 series Galaxy Book Go for students and Galaxy Book2 Business for enterprises.

The Galaxy Book2 series includes the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Book2 Pro, Book2 and Book2 360. The lineup is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core processor

While the Galaxy Book Go is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform.

“The new range of notebooks will be packed with advanced security and come with ultra-portable designs and productivity features to help consumers conquer the new reality of a hybrid work environment,” Samsung said in an official release.

Galaxy Book2 Series

The Galaxy Book2 series offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It comes with up to 21 hours of battery life and a USB Type-C universal charger.

The series is powered by the latest Intel Evo platform and Windows 11. Equipped with a 1080p FHD webcam, it will have a wide field of view. The Bi-directional AI noise cancelling feature will block background noise to ensure audio with full clarity. Galaxy book 2 Pro series supports AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

It also supports a host of connected experiences.

“Once logged in using their Samsung account, users can instantly access Galaxy device apps and sync other content on the notebook. With Smart Switch they can also transfer data from other an old PC of any manufacturer to the new Galaxy Book. One UI Book 4 offers a familiar and intuitive user interface for Galaxy users,” Samsung said.

Galaxy Book2 Business

The PC meant for enterprises will come with Samsung’s defence-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS. Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with the security and critical data.

While using video-conferencing apps, it has a Studio Mode for improved online meetings. The Auto Framing feature will keep the camera focused on the faces on-screen while Background Effects like blurred background and virtual office settings are meant to minimise distractions.

The device can sync with smartphone apps through Link to Windows to send texts and take calls using both devices.

“Users can select recently used phone apps and open them up on their Galaxy Book2 Business PC, and pick up right where they left off,” Samsung said.

Galaxy Book Go

Building on our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc, the device combines users’ preferred smartphone features with the performance and productivity of a PC, it said.

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform will deliver advanced camera and audio technology, AI accelerated experiences, and enterprise-grade security features.

It builds on Windows 11 experiences. The device supports Dolby Atmos for audio.

“For students, the long-lasting battery makes it ideal for online classes or for taking notes,” it said.

Price and availability

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Book2 Pro series, Galaxy Book2 Business and Galaxy Go starting March 18, 2022 on Samsung.com. It is also offering various pre-boking offers on devices.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display variants in graphite and silver colour options with price starting at ₹1,15,990. The Galaxy Book2 Pro will also be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display variants in graphite and silver colour options with price starting at ₹1,06,990. The Galaxy Book2 360 will come with a 13.3-inch display in graphite colour at a starting price of ₹99,990. The Galaxy Book2 will come with a 15.6-inch display in graphite and silver colour options at a starting price of ₹65,990

The Galaxy Book Go will be available with a 14-inch display in silver colour with price starting at ₹38990.

While the Galaxy Book2 Business will come with a 14-inch display in graphite colour with price starting at ₹104990.