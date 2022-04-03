Samsung launches six laptops in India, including Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro

Samsung has commenced the sale of its latest Galaxy Book2 line-up in India.

Samsung India last month had announced that it is re-entering the notebook/laptop market after a gap of eight years. The company launched its flagship Premium PC line-up in India with six new models.

After receiving a positive response during pre-booking, the flagship PC line-up, inclusive of six laptops, is available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and leading online portals and retail outlets.

The Galaxy Book2 series includes the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Book2 Pro, Book2 and Book2 360. The lineup is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core processor

Galaxy Book2 Business, a PC meant for enterprises, will come with Samsung’s defence-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and a secure embedded processor to protect BIOS. Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with a Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with the security and critical data.

The Galaxy Book Go is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform.

The Galaxy Book2 series offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It comes with up to 21 hours of battery life and a USB Type-C universal charger. The series is powered by the latest Intel Evo platform and Windows 11. Equipped with a 1080p FHD webcam, it will have a wide field of view.

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform will deliver advanced camera and audio technology, AI accelerated experiences, and enterprise-grade security features for the Galaxy Book Go. It builds on Windows 11 experiences. The device supports Dolby Atmos for audio.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display variants in graphite and silver colour options starting at ₹1,15,990. The Galaxy Book2 Pro will also be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display variants in graphite and silver colour options starting at ₹1,06,990. The Galaxy Book2 360 will come with a 13.3-inch display in graphite colour at a starting price of ₹99,990. The Galaxy Book2 will come with a 15.6-inch display in graphite and silver colour options at a starting price of ₹65,990

The Galaxy Book Go will be available with a 14-inch display in silver colour starting at ₹38990. The Galaxy Book2 Business will come with a 14-inch display in graphite colour starting at ₹104990.

Samsung has also announced a host of offers on the lineup applicable till April 30, 2022, across Samsung.com, Samsung Brand Stores, leading online and offline platforms. Consumers can also avail offers via the Student and Employee Purchase Program across Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores.