Thiruvananthapuram-based Genrobotic Innovations (Genrobotics) specialises in solutions that address pressing social issues by seamlessly combining robotics with artificial intelligence. The six-year-old start-up develops tailor-made robotic technologies that promote safety and empowerment and helps uplift the quality of life.

Flagship product Bandicoot, a robotic manhole cleaning and inspection equipment, has taken the innovation skills of the start-up to places not just within the country, but beyond.

Rashid K, Co-Founder, and Director, spoke to businessline in an expansive interview on the eventful journey from 2017. In 2020, Genrobotics won the BL Young Changemaker Award.

Q 2020 was also all about Covid and its impact on the economy and industry. What was your experience?

We faced significant challenges due to the pandemic. Still, we managed to continue with the mission of using robotics and automation to create innovative solutions. Bandicoot experienced a surge in demand during Covid due to its ability to provide better, safe, and clean sanitation without human interaction. After all, hygiene and cleanliness was a key priority in sewage cleaning since the virus could spread through the sanitation system as well. Even today, Genrobotics remains resolute in its commitment to provide robotic solutions to help the society at large.

Q How did you manage to ride out the challenge, and how has the situation changed?

The Bandicoot robotic scavenger helped eliminate manual scavenging and reduced the risk of virus transmission through clogged sewages. We collaborated with various municipalities to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the cities. The ‘Mission Zero Manual Scavenging’ has received wide recognition and appreciation from the government and public.

The value proposition put forward by Genrobotics is the upliftment of manual scavengers to robot operators. The technology not only saves lives but also provides dignified work to them. The pandemic facilitated its increased use due to additional waste generated from excessive usage of masks and gloves. Genrobotics aims to deploy Bandicoot across the country to eradicate manual scavenging.

Q What are the major project/contract wins? Tell us about your future expansion plans.

Genrobotics has successfully deployed Bandicoot in 19 states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal as also cities such as Kolkata, Jaipur, Leh, and Thiruvananthapuram, apart from three Union Territories. To eliminate the inhuman practice of manual scavenging, we continue to arm municipalities with Bandicoot, our biggest achievement so far. Genrobotics parallelly works on other innovative solutions and constantly explore new possibilities to enhance existing solutions.

We have entered expanded operations overseas and ensured a presence in the ASEAN and lately the European markets. As part of the expansion, Genrobotics presented Bandicoot at the Indian Sustainability Lounge during the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Switzerland. It was Las showcased at Viva Tech to Industry 4.0 with a focus on robotics. Genrobotics has already initiated exports to Malaysia.

Q Have you thought of diversifying into new product categories?

As part of our ongoing mission of sustained research and innovation, we have expanded our product categories to encompass a wider range of applications. New product lines, Bandicoot Mini and Mobility Plus, are ready to launch in the months ahead. Wilboar (robot for industrial confined space cleaning); G-Beetle (skyscraper facade cleaner) are other products.

Upcoming ones include ‘Genbot’ and ‘Iravat.’ G-Gaiter, the flagship product of Genrobotics Medical and Mobility, helps paraplegic patients to recover faster than traditional treatment methods. Genrobotics has made significant strides in clean-tech sector by introducing new variants of Bandicoot.

Q Do you plan to move out of Technopark space and acquire your own plot to set up factory/office infrastructure?

We already have multiple offices in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. As our business continues to grow, we recognise the need for more workspace to accommodate R&D, production, and manufacturing to cater to demand. Hence, we are taking more space to set up a new office. We have also bought land in Kanjikode, Palakkad, for setting up a manufacturing unit.

Q Do you find the need to raise capital to fund your expansion plans?

Yes, we acknowledge the necessity of raising capital to scale any business. Our current focus lies in expanding the business in India and beyond, and augmenting research and development for introducing new products. Thus, adequate funding is necessary to accelerate growth, enhance market presence and capitalise on emerging opportunities. This will ultimately reinforce our position as a dynamic and innovative company committed to delivering excellence and value to customers and stakeholders.

Q Have you made pitches to venture capitalists/private equity forms?

Genrobotic Innovations commenced as a start-up in 2017 with meager investment and exposure, but within a few months, it successfully developed and showcased different products. Bandicoot, our prestigious product, has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of manual scavengers and sewage cleaners.