CriticalRiver opens centre in Hyderabad

CriticalRiver, a California (US) based digital technology consulting company has opened its Center for Digital Innovation at Hyderabad, the third in India, on Tuesday.

The centre, which has about 420 employees, will work on the next generation digital technologies in different verticals. The company has a total of 550 employees, including the staff in its Jaipur and Bengaluru facilities. “We are going to invest about $ 25 million in the next five years,” a senior executive of CriticalRiver, said.

The company is planning more than double its office space in Hyderabad to 70,000 sq ft, from the present 32,000 sq ft in the next five years. The company, which reported a revenue of $32 million in 2021, is targeting $50 million in 2022. The centre was formally inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan.

Towards digital transformation

The centre will help companies and organisations launch digital transformation programmes in their ecosystem. It will also work with industry leaders, academicians and researchers to build idea incubators. “We will offer AI/ML as a service to streamline the enterprise journey to the cloud, deliver immersive experiences, and scalable automation,” he said.

The centre would also develop mentorship programmes to encourage and guide the early-stage startps as well as entrepreneurs and students. “This is a great addition to our family of over 850 employees who support over 150 global customers,” Anji Maram, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of CriticalRiver, said.