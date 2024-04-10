CriticalRiver Inc., a digital transformation and technology consulting company, has strengthened its board by roping in industry veterans Phaneesh Murthy and Raju Reddy. It also appointed Narayana Murthy as the Executive Vice-President and Global Delivery Head, and Sunil Sharma as the Global Head of Innovation and Digital Solutions of the company.

Phaneesh Murthy has been appointed as a Senior Executive Advisory Board Member and Raju Reddy has been appointed as an Independent Director on the board.

“With decades of experience and a proven track record of success in scaling businesses, Phaneesh Murthy and . Raju Reddy bring invaluable insights and strategic guidance to the table, positioning CriticalRiver for rapid expansion and market dominance,” Anji Maram, Founder & CEO of CriticalRiver Inc., said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Narayana Murthy led several enterprise transformation initiatives, working with some top global customers across diverse technologies.

“Having led operations in offshore, onshore, and nearshore capabilities, his global role is pivotal for bolstering the company’s delivery capabilities in the US, Australia, Qatar, India and the UAE,” he said.

Besides leading several digital transformation projects, Sunil served as a visiting faculty member for executive education programmes at the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, specialising in digital transformation and data strategy.

