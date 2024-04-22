RUNO, a mobile SIM-based outbound call management Customer Relationship Management (CRM) startup, has raised $1.5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures and Callapina Capital.

The startup said it would use the funds to hire a senior management team in product and development. “The investment will facilitate the company’s expansion plans into the MENA (Middle East and North African) region and the United States and Canada,” a RUNO statement said on Monday.

With its user-friendly interface, highly customisable features, RUNO said its solutions can be integrated with other CRMs to help the clients centralise lead management, and optimise outbound sales operations, the company said.

“We have over 800 clients. We are going to increase our distribution and go-to-market strategies as we set our sights on the MENA region,” Rajsekhar Pattnaik, Founder and CEO of RUNO, said.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said that the increasing use of advanced technologies, cloud-based CRM is gaining traction. “AI is going to drive the penetration of CRM in the future RUNO is working on developing such solutions. The fresh funds will help RUNO in expanding its operations and developing products for MSMEs,” he said.

Quoting Grand View Research Report, RUNO pegged the global customer relationship management market size at $65.59 billion in 2023, which is going to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.9 per cent from 2024 to 2030.