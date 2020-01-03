CSC, Paytm Payments Bank join hands to sell FASTags

Mission 2020, a revised agenda for Indian pharma
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
Common Service Centre (CSC) and Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Friday signed an MoU for the sale of PPBL FASTags across the country.
These will be sold through the last-mile network of 3.6 lakh CSC outlets. Under the MoU, CSC will integrate its platform with Paytm Payments Bank to carry out seamless transactions. Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) will be trained to conduct paperless and cashless sales, CSC said. “CSCs have been providing FASTag service for the past two years. With FASTags becoming mandatory, we have received more than eight lakh orders from VLEs. The transition towards digitisation of toll tax payments through digital payment is a significant step towards modernisation,” said Dinesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, CSC.
CSC started selling FASTags in September 2017, when it partnered with Equitas Bank. Later on, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank came on board. Since March 2019, CSC has also tied up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for selling FASTags. So far, ₹74-crore worth FASTag top-ups have been done by VLEs across the country. Around 2.84 lakh FASTags have been sold by CSCs across the country so far, with Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana and Gujarat topping the list of States with maximum sales, Tyagi added.
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...