CSC, Paytm Payments Bank join hands to sell FASTags

Common Service Centre (CSC) and Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Friday signed an MoU for the sale of PPBL FASTags across the country.

These will be sold through the last-mile network of 3.6 lakh CSC outlets. Under the MoU, CSC will integrate its platform with Paytm Payments Bank to carry out seamless transactions. Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) will be trained to conduct paperless and cashless sales, CSC said. “CSCs have been providing FASTag service for the past two years. With FASTags becoming mandatory, we have received more than eight lakh orders from VLEs. The transition towards digitisation of toll tax payments through digital payment is a significant step towards modernisation,” said Dinesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, CSC.

CSC started selling FASTags in September 2017, when it partnered with Equitas Bank. Later on, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank came on board. Since March 2019, CSC has also tied up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for selling FASTags. So far, ₹74-crore worth FASTag top-ups have been done by VLEs across the country. Around 2.84 lakh FASTags have been sold by CSCs across the country so far, with Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana and Gujarat topping the list of States with maximum sales, Tyagi added.