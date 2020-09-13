Cyber attackers are targeting Linux-based workstations and servers, says report

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Cyber attackers are actively targeting Linux-based workstations and servers according to a report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
Advanced persistent threat (APT) groups are targeting Linux systems within organisations.
“Many organisations choose Linux for strategically important servers and systems, not least because this operating system is thought to be safer and less prone to cyber threats than the far more popular Windows operating system,” Kaspersky said in its report.
“While this is the case for mass malware attacks, it is not so clear cut when it comes to advanced persistent threats (APTs). Furthermore, Kaspersky researchers have identified a trend where more and more threat actors are executing targeted attacks against Linux-based devices while developing more Linux-focused tools,” it said.
According to the firm’s report, over a dozen APT groups are attacking Linux-based systems in targeted attacks. These groups include Barium, Sofacy, the Lamberts, and Equation along with recent campaigns such as LightSpy by TwoSail Junk and WellMess.
Malware including webshells, backdoors, rootkits and custom-made exploits exist for Linux-based systems as well owing to its popularity among enterprise organizations.
Researchers cited examples of Russian-speaking group Turla and Korean-speaking group Lazarus. Turla had created a modified Penguin_x64 Linux backdoor which had infected dozens of servers in Europe and the US in July 2020.
Lazarus, as part of its ‘Operation AppleJeus’ and ‘TangoDaiwbo’ campaigns used a multi-platform framework called MATA in June 2020 for financial and espionage attacks.
“The trend of enhancing APT toolsets was identified by our experts many times in the past, and Linux-focused tools are no exception. Aiming to secure their systems, IT and security departments are using Linux more often than before. Threat actors are responding to this with the creation of sophisticated tools that are able to penetrate such systems. We advise cybersecurity experts to take this trend into account and implement additional measures to protect their servers and workstations,” said Yury Namestnikov, head of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) in Russia.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...