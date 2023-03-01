:

CyberArk, a Nasdaq company that provides identity security solutions, has opened a research and development centre in Hyderabad.

In addition to product management and R&D teams, the facility also houses the company’s Centre of Excellence for Marketing. There are currently about 200 employees at the facility.

“This location is our largest concentration of R&D resources outside of Israel. It will help accelerate development and delivery of solutions focused on protecting organisations from cyberattacks,” a CyberArk executive said.

Identity-centric solutions

“With attackers adopting more sophisticated methods, securing identities has become a crucial component of cybersecurity. Our new facility in Hyderabad would support our efforts in providing identity-centric cybersecurity solutions for organisations globally,” Peretz Regev, chief product officer at CyberArk, said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao formally inaugurated the facility on Wednesday.