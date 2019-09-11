Cyberabad Police bust multi-level marketing scam

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
The Cyberabad Police of Telangana have busted a multi-level marketing scam here and arrested Baki Srinivas Reddy, the Managing Director of SERFA Marketing Private Limited. They have seized computer hard disks from the Hyderabad office.
“The Visakhapatnam-based company is luring home makers, retired people, students, the unemployed youth by offering part-time job to run the money circulation schemes,” Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.
Such schemes are banned in the country under the provisions of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.
“We again request the public not to look for easy or quick money. There is no short cut to earn easy money,” Commisioner added.
Acting on a complaint by Kannekanti Tulasi, a resident of Hyderabad, the police conducted an investigation which led to the arrest.
The police have cautioned the public not to fall prey to such money circulation schemes that are being promoted under the garb of multi-level marketing, network marketing, referral marketing, chain marketing and direct selling. “Whatever may be the name, they are all money circulation schemes,” he warned.
According to the police, the accused had joined a similar MLM scheme called QNet in Hyderabad and lost about Rs 13 lakhs. With the experience he gained there, he set up his own MLM business SERFA Marketing in Visakhapatnam with branches in over 16 States.
It lured about 5,000 people as its members by promising a lucrative business opportunity.
“It is a simple pyramid scheme in which the early entrants earn money. As the number of representatives goes up, finding more representatives would be a difficult task,” he said. “As a result, the pyramid collapses at one point of time.”
In the present scheme, a member is required to pay ₹12,000 to join the scheme. He needs to add two more members, who in turn would have to pay the fee and add two members each. Each time, a new member joins the scheme, the members above in the chain will get a commission.
The scheme is expanded to 16 States and two Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands.
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports