Data analytics platform Databricks’ India arm has recorded an 80 per cent annualised growth over the past two fiscal years, the company has said in a release.

The company has also launched its Databricks Infrastructure on Google Cloud’s India (Mumbai) region to support the growing customer base and demand for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed an increase in the demand for data and AI solutions across India from all industries, including FSI, retail, manufacturing, and digital natives. This remarkable momentum not only highlights the enterprise AI boom in India but also reinforces our commitment to empowering local businesses with data and AI capabilities,” said Anil Bhasin, Vice President, and Country Manager for Databricks India.

The company attributes this surge to the rising demand for data and AI capabilities among Indian enterprises.

Key market

“India is a key market for us and we’re pleased that so many of its leading enterprises and tech driven start-ups have chosen Databricks to support their data and AI journey. To meet this growing demand, we’re doubling down on our investments in India, most recently with our launch of Databricks infrastructure on Google Cloud and the expansion of both our Indian go-to market and R&D teams. We look forward to helping even more Indian customers use AI securely, with their own data, on our data intelligence platform,” said Ed Lenta, SVP and General Manager for Databricks in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Globally, Databricks reached over $1.6 billion in revenue for its fiscal year ending January 31, representing over 50 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by rapid product innovation.

Databricks also completed a series of acquisitions in its most recent fiscal year, including MosaicML, Arcion, Okera, Einblick, and Rubicon. These acquisitions, as well as Databricks’ recently announced investment and Series A funding of Mistral AI, have positioned the company as the platform to help enterprises take advantage of generative AI – securely and with their own proprietary data.

Indian enterprises including Air India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, CommerceIQ, Freshworks, InMobi, Meesho, Myntra, Parle, and UPL use Databrick’s platform.

