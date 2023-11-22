D.cult Studio, one of portfolio companies of Thiruvananthapuram-based Accubits Technologies, claims it is set to revolutionise movie pre-production processes with cutting-edge AI technology. Its platform is breaking new ground in the movie storyboarding ensuring that storytellers can bring their narratives to life, unrestricted by the complexities of pre-production.

The Indian film industry holds significant potential for integrating AI into pre-production processes, says Gokul A, Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder of Accubits Technologies. But its seamless onboarding hinges on the industry’s openness to adopting new technologies and ability of its creative professionals to embrace these tools in their workflows.

“One may notice a huge difference between AI-generated and conventional storyboards due to the advanced level of detail that makes the former seem exceptionally vivid, almost out of this world, compared to cartoon-like appearance of traditional pencil-drawn storyboards,” Gokul told businessline in an interview.

Q How is AI going to change the game for creatives? Integration of AI primarily takes over the routine and repetitive tasks that often bog down the creative process. This means liberation from tedious aspects of work, such as sorting footage or basic editing which in turn affords investing more time and energy into creative essence of storytelling and design. Visualisation and editing are areas where AI’s impact is particularly pronounced, offering filmmakers advanced tools that help bring their visions to life even before production starts. Pre-visualisation technologies enable artists to experiment with scenes and effects in a virtual environment. In post-production, AI-driven editing software can suggest edits, align tracks, and even propose narrative structures. AI’s influence extends to generating creative content as well. It aids in producing complex visual effects, animations, and even music. This can not only boost the aesthetic appeal but also introduce a level of personalisation in content creation. AI also cuts down production costs and the need for large teams. Despite its growing capabilities, the intrinsic elements of creativity – emotional depth, intuitive storytelling, and the unique human touch – remain the cornerstone of arts. AI acts as an enhancer rather than a replacement of human ingenuity. Q How exactly can AI-generated storyboards reduce time and cost of production? AI shrinks the timeframe needed for drawing storyboards to mere days or hours due to its ability to rapidly analyse scripts and translate narrative elements into visual scenes. This not only helps accelerate storyboard creation but also translates into considerable labor cost reduction. During production, AI-generated storyboards provide a precise visual blueprint for the crew. This clarity in vision ensures that every scene is prepared efficiently with a clear understanding of what is required, which directly impacts the number of shooting days required. With fewer days on set, expenses related to locations, crew, and equipment rentals are reduced. The savings also extend to post-production, as editors receive content that is more aligned with the director’s vision. Q What really is the innovation that you’re bringing into storyboarding? We use generative AI, specifically text-to-image diffusion models to transform written scripts into detailed visual narratives. Our software delves into the script, parsing the narrative to understand context, character actions, and subtleties of scenes. It then applies this understanding to create storyboard frames that are not only consistent but also rich in detail. By utilising our proprietary large language models, the software can interpret a vast array of expressions and nuances in the text. An intricate technology of diffusion models creates images that exhibit a blend of artistic flair and photorealism, bridging the gap between abstract script descriptions and concrete visual representation. The synergy between AI’s deep understanding of language and its visual rendering capabilities means that what once took days for a human artist to conceptualise and sketch, can now be produced in a fraction of the time.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit