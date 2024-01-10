Decimal Point Analytics, a leading provider of data analytics, AI and market research solutions, has announced the appointment of Gautam Naidu as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his role, Naidu will spearhead revenue generation strategies, drive business development initiatives, and play a pivotal role in furthering the company’s growth trajectory.

Gautam Naidu brings over 25 years of diverse experience in the technology and business development sectors. He holds degrees from two prestigious institutions, earning his post-graduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM A) and his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B).

Before joining Decimal Point Analytics, he was Senior Vice President of Business Development at Talentica Software. His career includes stints at prominent companies such as Talentica Software, IBM, CCR Technology, and Schlumberger.

Commenting on his role, Gautam Naidu said, “I am excited to join Decimal Point Analytics, a company known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company’s success and drive revenue growth in this dynamic market.”

Decimal Point Analytics, CEO, Shailesh Dhuri, expressed confidence in Naidu’s ability to lead the revenue generation efforts, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Gautam to our leadership team. His extensive experience and proven track record align seamlessly with our goals for expansion and market leadership. We are confident that Gautam’s strategic vision and expertise will play a key role in accelerating Decimal Point Analytics’ growth.”