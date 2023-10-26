Datoms, an industrial deeptech IoT (Internet of Things) start-up for OEMs, has announced that it has raised $1.2 million (₹10 crore approximately) in a pre-Series A round led by Yournest Venture Capital.

With offices in Bhubaneswar and Bangalore, Datoms currently works with over 100 customers globally. Datoms plans to use the fresh funding to strengthen product offerings to build various use cases in the construction warehousing industry and will focus on enhancing in-house AI/ML capabilities and market expansion across India and the Middle East.

Amiya Samantaray, Datoms’ Co-founder and CEO said, “ Growing at a 15 per cent rate month-on-month, Datoms is building the future of connected operations from India for the world. The funding will strengthen our product offering and provide a massive opportunity for enterprises and equipment manufacturers in the distributed asset industry to ride the digitisation wave. We have so far connected over 5000 machines across sectors.”

Also read: IoT in agriculture helps connect farms for better quality yields

The platform enables human-capital heavy sectors such as construction, warehousing, agriculture, mining, and ports, to achieve higher efficiency and automate various processes related to asset maintenance and activity planning.

By leveraging Datoms’ solutions, businesses can reduce fuel expenses, effectively manage both stationary and mobile fleets of machines, simplify compliance procedures, and streamline communication among various stakeholders, said the company.

Launched in 2021, Datoms is a brand owned and operated by Phoenix Robotix Pvt Ltd Co-founded by Amiya Samantaray, Nataraj Sahoo, Amrit Biswal, and Asish Sahoo. The Bhubaneswar-based start-up has developed a connected operations cloud that consolidates people, processes, and machine operations onto a single platform.

The start-up counts RidikCapital PTE Ltd and notable angel investors Mohit Garg (founder of Mind-tickle and Oloid AI), Saroj Mishra (Co-founder Tazapay and Bayfront Capital Advisors), and Prateek Gera, as its early backers.