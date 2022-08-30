Dell Technologies plans to support 5,000 tech start-ups this year

Dell Technologies intends to work with 5,000 tech start-ups this year by supporting them with innovative technologies, strategic guidance, practical capabilities, and expert consulting.

The company will be working with various industry bodies such as MeitY, Startup Hub, and The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). It will also work with angel investors, venture capitalists, and incubators.

Dell is currently working with the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM) to create a platform where start-ups can get access to American markets and organisations. It is also working with various State government-run incubators in the country in order to look for the support required and provide it accordingly.

Sudiip Goswami, Director, and GM, South India and Startups, Dell Technologies told BusinessLine, “As the start-up ecosystem in India is relatively newer, we are studying the market by working with various entities to empower the start-ups. We will be taking these start-ups to our own customers, make them our partners and create a go-to market for them.” He added that in the future, the company would also be open to acqui-hire the start-ups.

Designing solutions

In partnership with Startup India, the company will soon conduct a Designathon with an objective to get start-ups inclined to look at designing solutions using AI and ML for large enterprise customers in India.

Dell Technologies currently works with 2,000 start-ups in India. Previously under the MeitY’s Startup Hub programme, it provided start-ups such as Giftolexia, Thinkerbell, and NextSkills 360 with business mentorship and technology infrastructure to scale up their business. It has also worked with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and NASSCOM and tailored solutions for start-ups the industry bodies had been working with.

In partnership with NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), Dell had provided various benefits such as a business masterclass, hardware, and software infrastructure and technology mentorship to 10 startup winners — Kinara Capital, Astrome Technologies Pvt.Ltd, Trestle Labs Private Limited, Josh Talks, and others — of Women Transforming India Awards 2022.