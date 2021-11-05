DoT fixes December 2022 deadline for transition to new IP addresses

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Department of Telecom has fixed December 2022 as the deadline for internet service providers to customise their network as well as change modem and routers at customer premise for the services as per the internet protocol address, IPv6.
The DoT has set June 30, 2022, as the last date for government organisation for complete transition to IPv6, according to an official note issued on November 2.
“All new retail wireline customer connections provided by service providers after December 31, 2022, shall be capable of carrying IPv6 traffic either on dual stack on native IPv6,” the note said. The IP addresses help in identifying and connecting various devices and servers onto the internet. The DoT had released the first and second roadmap to roll out IPv6 addresses in the country in 2010 and 2012 which can grant several trillions of unique internet addresses unlike the old regime of IPv4 which has a limit of 3 billion IP addresses.
The growth in the number of devices connecting to the internet has fuelled demand for IPv6 addresses.
“The service providers shall endeavour to progressively replace/upgrade the CPEs (customer premise equipment) which are not IPv6 ready and are owned by service providers latest by December 31, 2022,” the note said. India now has around 50 per cent share in IPv6 addresses globally.
“The transition to IPv6 even with a dual stack mode will help in growth of internet usage especially in the context of work from home as well IoT ecosystem and upcoming 5G services because of the requirement of an enormous IP address which is not available with IPv4. In addition, transition to IPv6 will enhance the network security because of built-in ‘IPsec’ feature in the version 6,” IPv6 Forum chairman Satya N Gupta said.
With proliferation of IPv6 addresses, India can create its own secure internet by setting up its own root servers for communication within countries geographical boundaries.
At present, there are 13 root servers which play a vital role in working on the internet globally. 11 root servers are located in the US and one each in Europe and Japan. Under the present global regime, the internet can stop working if any of the root servers are switched off.
Gupta said that with an indigenous root server, India can continue to communicate within its own jurisdiction after transition to IPv6.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...