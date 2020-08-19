DoT objects to RCom, RTL resolution process

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Government of India have objected to the resolution plans of Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL), as it is not entitled to any of the proceeds.

According to their submissions, DoT and GoI have not been allocated anything out of the total ₹23,000 crore proceeds from the resolution plan of the two companies. Both DoT and GoI, which are also termed as operational creditors, have sought a part of the proceeds.

The objections were raised before the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench, which is hearing the case. The DoT will be making a written submission by Friday, the next date for the hearing.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the resolution process is led by State Bank of India, and has 38 lenders, including ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank, among others.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm and Delhi-based UV Asset Reconstruction Company, had emerged as the highest bidders for the assets of RCom and its subsidiaries. The combined bid amount was at ₹23,000 crore.