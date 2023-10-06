The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has rejected Vodafone Idea’s corrections with respect to licence fee demand totalling ₹3,273 crore, the company informed the exchanges.

Vodafone Idea said DoT has in a communication on October 4 disposed of the company’s representation and objections in respect of license fee demand of ₹1,749 crore and ₹1,524 crore, respectively (including interest till 31.03.2023) for FY2015-16 and FY2016-17.

“The company has in the past written to the DoT to correct the errors in demands up to FY 2016-17 which DoT has not acted upon so far,” the statement added.

It also noted that in the event it is permissible for DoT to modify the demands for the period covered by the Supreme Court judgment, then “there are various errors which need to be corrected and which would reduce the demand crystallised by the SC”.

A review petition was filed by the company seeking directions from the SC to carry out correction of these errors and the same continues to be pending.,” the release added.

“In this light, the company is studying the above communication to decide the next course of action,” the filing concluded.

