Global technology leader for simulation and validation solutions dSPACE, which provides critical solutions to auto majors across the world for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles, will soon open its captive centre for Product Development and Research and Development (R&D) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Based out of Germany, dSPACE (digital Signal Processing and Control Engineering), chose Kerala considering the world-class facilities offered by the State as a thriving investment destination for global companies for critical operations.

The Product Development and R&D facility coming up at Kinfra Park at Menamkulam is the third such facility of dSPACE, the others being located in Germany and Croatia.

The opening of a product development and R&D centre by a global company like dSPACE in Kerala clearly endorses the world class facilities available in the industrial ecosystem of the state, Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries, said.

“This decision by a global leader in a cutting-edge domain will provide further momentum to the State’s growth by bolstering and diversifying its investment portfolio, especially at a time when it is firmly on track to become a knowledge economy,” Suman Billa, added.

In the automotive industry, dSPACE’s customers include Porsche, Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Volvo, AVL, Bosch, TATA Motors, ZF, MAN, Toyota, Honda, Ford, Stellantis, Hyundai, VW, GM, Daimler, Denso, and Renault.

The new facility in the Kerala capital will also establish full responsibility for dSPACE products, said a senior official of dSPACE.

“It is the talent stickiness and affordability that made us choose Kerala for opening our third development centre. As many as 70 engineers will be appointed initially and in two to three years the company will ensure to provide employment to nearly 300 engineers with expertise in cutting-edge technologies”, the official added.

About dSPACE

dSPACE, with more than three decades of experience, has a track record in tailoring solutions catering to the needs of industries like automotive, aerospace, commercial and off-highway electric drives, academics, and medical engineering.

The company offers varied services like Software-in-the-loop (SIL) testing, sensor data management, simulation modelling, data annotation, data-driven development, rapid prototyping, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing, model-based development, production software development, and Artificial Intelligence.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit