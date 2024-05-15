EaseMyTrip.com has announced partnership with Google Wallet to integrate its booking necessities into a single wallet.

Android users can download the Google Wallet app and log in using their Google credentials. After booking tickets on EaseMyTrip.com and completing the web check-in process, users can add their boarding passes to Google Wallet.

Google recently introduced its wallet app for Android users in the country.

The personalisation features within the app allow users to access confirmations and passes received via Gmail directly within the app.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “With this integration, we are thrilled to offer our customers a streamlined process providing effortless access to boarding passes and essential information. This partnership is not just about adding another feature, but also ensuring that our users get access to the best facilities available.”

Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, said, “From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes – they are there when you need them.”

Easy Trip Planners stock traded at ₹43.85 on the NSE, 0.232 per cent lower as of 9.57 am.